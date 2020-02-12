All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6924 Cedar Forest Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6924 Cedar Forest Trail
Last updated October 2 2019 at 1:49 PM

6924 Cedar Forest Trail

6924 Cedar Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6924 Cedar Forest Trail, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 8/1/19Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail have any available units?
6924 Cedar Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6924 Cedar Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Cedar Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Cedar Forest Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail offer parking?
No, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6924 Cedar Forest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6924 Cedar Forest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University