Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6915 Hickory Creek Lane

Location

6915 Hickory Creek Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bed, 3 bath, 3143 sq. ft home in Dallas, TX! Spacious floor plan! Open kitchen with granite, tons of cabinets, and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room with brick fireplace, custom built ins, and large windows. Formal dining room. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub, walk in shower, and walk in closet! Loft upstairs. Backyard oasis features pool with water feature. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane have any available units?
6915 Hickory Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane have?
Some of 6915 Hickory Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Hickory Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Hickory Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Hickory Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 Hickory Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 6915 Hickory Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Hickory Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6915 Hickory Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 6915 Hickory Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Hickory Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Hickory Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

