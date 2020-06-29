All apartments in Dallas
6914 Balalaika Road

6914 Balalaika Road · No Longer Available
Location

6914 Balalaika Road, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6914 Balalaika Road have any available units?
6914 Balalaika Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6914 Balalaika Road have?
Some of 6914 Balalaika Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6914 Balalaika Road currently offering any rent specials?
6914 Balalaika Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 Balalaika Road pet-friendly?
No, 6914 Balalaika Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6914 Balalaika Road offer parking?
No, 6914 Balalaika Road does not offer parking.
Does 6914 Balalaika Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 Balalaika Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 Balalaika Road have a pool?
No, 6914 Balalaika Road does not have a pool.
Does 6914 Balalaika Road have accessible units?
No, 6914 Balalaika Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 Balalaika Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 Balalaika Road has units with dishwashers.

