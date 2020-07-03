6912 Clemson Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous University Terrace home in prime, centrally located Lakewood location offers beautiful hardwoods, recent windows, neutral paint palette & Mid Century Modern feel. You will love the soft contemporary updates and open dining and living areas. SS appliances and built ins in kitchen. Recent double doors open to beautiful wood deck and spacious back yard, ready for summer entertaining! Two-car garage with opener plus refrigerator, washer and dryer. Mature trees, extra parking in front, and quiet street set this one apart. Minutes to downtown and WR lake make this location hard to beat!