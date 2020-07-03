All apartments in Dallas
Location

6912 Clemson Drive, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous University Terrace home in prime, centrally located Lakewood location offers beautiful hardwoods, recent windows, neutral paint palette & Mid Century Modern feel. You will love the soft contemporary updates and open dining and living areas. SS appliances and built ins in kitchen. Recent double doors open to beautiful wood deck and spacious back yard, ready for summer entertaining! Two-car garage with opener plus refrigerator, washer and dryer. Mature trees, extra parking in front, and quiet street set this one apart. Minutes to downtown and WR lake make this location hard to beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 Clemson Drive have any available units?
6912 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6912 Clemson Drive have?
Some of 6912 Clemson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6912 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6912 Clemson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6912 Clemson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6912 Clemson Drive offers parking.
Does 6912 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6912 Clemson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 6912 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6912 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 6912 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 Clemson Drive has units with dishwashers.

