Home
Dallas, TX
6911 Prosper Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6911 Prosper Street
6911 Prosper Street
No Longer Available
Location
6911 Prosper Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6911 Prosper Street have any available units?
6911 Prosper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6911 Prosper Street currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Prosper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Prosper Street pet-friendly?
No, 6911 Prosper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6911 Prosper Street offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Prosper Street offers parking.
Does 6911 Prosper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Prosper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Prosper Street have a pool?
No, 6911 Prosper Street does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Prosper Street have accessible units?
No, 6911 Prosper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Prosper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Prosper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Prosper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 Prosper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
