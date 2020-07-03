All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:01 AM

6911 Pasadena Avenue

6911 Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Pasadena Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Updated Tudor on quiet street in Lakewood Elementary area! Perfect blend of gracious modern living & Old World charm. Fabulous drive­-up w mature trees, front porch, high­-pitched roof lines, & stained glass window. Remodeled interior w- open plan, wood floors, gray & white color palette, French doors, fireplace in liv & din rms, & clean lines. Sleek chef's kit offers 2 islands, wall of recessed cabinets, Miele appls. Bdrm w- full bath down. Other bdrms, utility & game rm up. Master features 11' cathedral ceiling & spa-­like bath w floating cabinets, glass tile wall, soaking tub, sep shower. Covered back porch. Near White Rock Lake, Lakewood CC & Lakewood Village. YMCA is .2 mi & incls splash & Olympic pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
6911 Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 6911 Pasadena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6911 Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6911 Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Pasadena Avenue offers parking.
Does 6911 Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6911 Pasadena Avenue has a pool.
Does 6911 Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6911 Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 Pasadena Avenue has units with dishwashers.

