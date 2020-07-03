6911 Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Updated Tudor on quiet street in Lakewood Elementary area! Perfect blend of gracious modern living & Old World charm. Fabulous drive­-up w mature trees, front porch, high­-pitched roof lines, & stained glass window. Remodeled interior w- open plan, wood floors, gray & white color palette, French doors, fireplace in liv & din rms, & clean lines. Sleek chef's kit offers 2 islands, wall of recessed cabinets, Miele appls. Bdrm w- full bath down. Other bdrms, utility & game rm up. Master features 11' cathedral ceiling & spa-­like bath w floating cabinets, glass tile wall, soaking tub, sep shower. Covered back porch. Near White Rock Lake, Lakewood CC & Lakewood Village. YMCA is .2 mi & incls splash & Olympic pools.