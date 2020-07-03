All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:02 PM

6911 Glenbrook Lane

6911 Glenbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6911 Glenbrook Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane have any available units?
6911 Glenbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6911 Glenbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Glenbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Glenbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Glenbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 6911 Glenbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Glenbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 6911 Glenbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 6911 Glenbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Glenbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6911 Glenbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6911 Glenbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

