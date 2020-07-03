All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:21 AM

6848 Cedar Forest Trail

6848 Cedar Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6848 Cedar Forest Trail, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features rich hardwood floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests and making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have any available units?
6848 Cedar Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have?
Some of 6848 Cedar Forest Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Cedar Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Cedar Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6848 Cedar Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6848 Cedar Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6848 Cedar Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6848 Cedar Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 6848 Cedar Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 6848 Cedar Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6848 Cedar Forest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

