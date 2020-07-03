6848 Cedar Forest Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features rich hardwood floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests and making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.