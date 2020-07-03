In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features rich hardwood floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests and making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
What amenities does 6848 Cedar Forest Trail have?
Some of 6848 Cedar Forest Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6848 Cedar Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6848 Cedar Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.