6834 Vineridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6834 Vineridge Drive

6834 Vineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6834 Vineridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
The Traditional Prestonwood One-Story With A Huge Yard And Large Trees. This Sprawling 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Has Wood Flooring, A Light And Bright Color Palette, New Windows, And Completely Remodeled Kitchen. Plenty Of Counter Space, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances For The Chef, And A Breakfast Nook Is Open To The Family Room. A Brick Fireplace Separates The Family From The Sun Room Which Has Stunning Views To The Backyard. Privacy Fence, Lots Of Grass, A Covered Patio, Fire Pit, And A Play Area Is Perfect For Family Entertaining. The Master Suite Has His And Hers Closets And A Newly Remodeled Bathroom. Visit The Tree Lined Streets Of Prestonwood Which Is Close To Dining, Shopping, And Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6834 Vineridge Drive have any available units?
6834 Vineridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6834 Vineridge Drive have?
Some of 6834 Vineridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6834 Vineridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6834 Vineridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6834 Vineridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6834 Vineridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6834 Vineridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6834 Vineridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6834 Vineridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6834 Vineridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6834 Vineridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6834 Vineridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6834 Vineridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6834 Vineridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6834 Vineridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6834 Vineridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

