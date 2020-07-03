6834 Vineridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

The Traditional Prestonwood One-Story With A Huge Yard And Large Trees. This Sprawling 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home Has Wood Flooring, A Light And Bright Color Palette, New Windows, And Completely Remodeled Kitchen. Plenty Of Counter Space, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless Appliances For The Chef, And A Breakfast Nook Is Open To The Family Room. A Brick Fireplace Separates The Family From The Sun Room Which Has Stunning Views To The Backyard. Privacy Fence, Lots Of Grass, A Covered Patio, Fire Pit, And A Play Area Is Perfect For Family Entertaining. The Master Suite Has His And Hers Closets And A Newly Remodeled Bathroom. Visit The Tree Lined Streets Of Prestonwood Which Is Close To Dining, Shopping, And Major Highways.