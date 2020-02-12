Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6832 Lockheed Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6832 Lockheed Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6832 Lockheed Avenue
6832 Lockheed Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6832 Lockheed Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Fresh paint. Near shopping and entertainment. Large back yard. Ready for your clients.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have any available units?
6832 Lockheed Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6832 Lockheed Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Lockheed Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Lockheed Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6832 Lockheed Avenue offers parking.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have a pool?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Austin
1212 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University