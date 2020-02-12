All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:01 AM

6832 Lockheed Avenue

6832 Lockheed Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6832 Lockheed Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Fresh paint. Near shopping and entertainment. Large back yard. Ready for your clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have any available units?
6832 Lockheed Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6832 Lockheed Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Lockheed Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Lockheed Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6832 Lockheed Avenue offers parking.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have a pool?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6832 Lockheed Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6832 Lockheed Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

