All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6830 Red Bud Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6830 Red Bud Dr
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 AM

6830 Red Bud Dr

6830 Red Bud Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6830 Red Bud Dr, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced backyard. The home is located near area establishments including Walgreens, Walmart, Sams Club, Cicis, Popeyes, Denny's, McDonald's, Wingstop, Foot Locker and more. It's also close to Urban Park Elementary School, Skyline High School and various parks. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 Red Bud Dr have any available units?
6830 Red Bud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6830 Red Bud Dr have?
Some of 6830 Red Bud Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 Red Bud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6830 Red Bud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 Red Bud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6830 Red Bud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6830 Red Bud Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6830 Red Bud Dr offers parking.
Does 6830 Red Bud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 Red Bud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 Red Bud Dr have a pool?
No, 6830 Red Bud Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6830 Red Bud Dr have accessible units?
No, 6830 Red Bud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 Red Bud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6830 Red Bud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
White Rock Lake Apartment Villas
9191 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University