Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:13 PM

6827 Clark Vista Drive

6827 Clark Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6827 Clark Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace! Great kitchen with cherry cabinets, matching appliances and a view to the living area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=aUtJtrJayh&env=production.
Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 31st!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive have any available units?
6827 Clark Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 6827 Clark Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Clark Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Clark Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 Clark Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6827 Clark Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6827 Clark Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 6827 Clark Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 6827 Clark Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6827 Clark Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6827 Clark Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6827 Clark Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

