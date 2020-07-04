Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:35 AM

6814 Marla Dr
6814 Marla Drive
·
No Longer Available

Location
6814 Marla Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Dallas Home! - Cute 3 bedroom brick home! Call to view today!
(RLNE4894937)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6814 Marla Dr have any available units?
6814 Marla Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6814 Marla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Marla Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Marla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 Marla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6814 Marla Dr offer parking?
No, 6814 Marla Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6814 Marla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 Marla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Marla Dr have a pool?
No, 6814 Marla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Marla Dr have accessible units?
No, 6814 Marla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Marla Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 Marla Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6814 Marla Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6814 Marla Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
