Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6813 Beechnut Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:52 PM

6813 Beechnut Street

6813 Beechnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

6813 Beechnut Street, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and Charming ONE story home is move in ready! Family home with 4 Bedrooms, with great closet space, 2 full baths, with extra parking in front. Great Marble Style Ceramic Tiles in Bath Rooms and Kitchen, and in living areas and Brand New Carpet in all Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliances. Nice Cabinets and Counter Tops in the kitchen. It has 4th bedroom can be used as office as well. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new House. It has huge and beautiful back yard. Nice Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more. Its just like Beautiful NEW HOUSE. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 Beechnut Street have any available units?
6813 Beechnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6813 Beechnut Street have?
Some of 6813 Beechnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 Beechnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
6813 Beechnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 Beechnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 6813 Beechnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6813 Beechnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 6813 Beechnut Street offers parking.
Does 6813 Beechnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 Beechnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 Beechnut Street have a pool?
No, 6813 Beechnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 6813 Beechnut Street have accessible units?
No, 6813 Beechnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 Beechnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6813 Beechnut Street has units with dishwashers.

