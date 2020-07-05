Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6809 Hot Springs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6809 Hot Springs Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6809 Hot Springs Court
6809 Hot Springs Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6809 Hot Springs Court, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
A Beautiful 3BD-2BA-2GA home in Dallas. Large living area and spacious kitchen with plenty of storage.
Nice fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Just minutes from Shopping and Restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court have any available units?
6809 Hot Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6809 Hot Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Hot Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Hot Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Hot Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court offer parking?
No, 6809 Hot Springs Court does not offer parking.
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 Hot Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court have a pool?
No, 6809 Hot Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 6809 Hot Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Hot Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6809 Hot Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6809 Hot Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Arpeggio Victory Park
2425 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University