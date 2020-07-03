Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6780 E Mockingbird Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6780 E Mockingbird Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6780 E Mockingbird Lane
6780 East Mockingbird Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6780 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
White Rock
Amenities
gym
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Newly refreshed 4 bed 2 bath home in Lakewood Elementary schools ready for new tenants. Walk to ASI gym, Hillside tavern and many other dining and shopping options.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
6780 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6780 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6780 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6780 E Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6780 E Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Ridge on Spring Valley
5704 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University