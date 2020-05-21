Rent Calculator
6748 Winterwood Lane
6748 Winterwood Lane
Location
6748 Winterwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75248
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Very contemporary and updated home totally updated in 2014. Plumbing, electrical, roof and windows all replaced to Dallas bldg. code. Swimming pool. Tree lined street in nice neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6748 Winterwood Lane have any available units?
6748 Winterwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6748 Winterwood Lane have?
Some of 6748 Winterwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6748 Winterwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6748 Winterwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6748 Winterwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6748 Winterwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6748 Winterwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6748 Winterwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6748 Winterwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6748 Winterwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6748 Winterwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6748 Winterwood Lane has a pool.
Does 6748 Winterwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6748 Winterwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6748 Winterwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6748 Winterwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
