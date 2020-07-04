Rent Calculator
6735 Woodhill Road
6735 Woodhill Road
6735 Woodhill Road
Location
6735 Woodhill Road, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modest one story home with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a 1-car attached garage, recent paint, updated door and tile, wood-type flooring, fireplace, and granite-look countertops in the kitchen!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6735 Woodhill Road have any available units?
6735 Woodhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6735 Woodhill Road have?
Some of 6735 Woodhill Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6735 Woodhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6735 Woodhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 Woodhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6735 Woodhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6735 Woodhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6735 Woodhill Road offers parking.
Does 6735 Woodhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 Woodhill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 Woodhill Road have a pool?
No, 6735 Woodhill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6735 Woodhill Road have accessible units?
No, 6735 Woodhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 Woodhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6735 Woodhill Road has units with dishwashers.
