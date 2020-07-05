Rent Calculator
Home
Dallas, TX
6728 Shadow Creek Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:36 PM
6728 Shadow Creek Drive
6728 Shadow Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6728 Shadow Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive have any available units?
6728 Shadow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6728 Shadow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6728 Shadow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 Shadow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6728 Shadow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6728 Shadow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
