Dallas, TX
/
6726 Lockheed Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM
6726 Lockheed Avenue
6726 Lockheed Avenue
·
No Longer Available
6726 Lockheed Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Beautiful property ready for your renters. Completely remodeled. New paint and flooring. Near shopping and entertainment.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue have any available units?
6726 Lockheed Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6726 Lockheed Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6726 Lockheed Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6726 Lockheed Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6726 Lockheed Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue offer parking?
No, 6726 Lockheed Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6726 Lockheed Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue have a pool?
No, 6726 Lockheed Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6726 Lockheed Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6726 Lockheed Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6726 Lockheed Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6726 Lockheed Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Richardson, TX
