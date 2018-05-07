Rent Calculator
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:35 AM
1 of 15
6720 Willow Lane
6720 Willow Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6720 Willow Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenience loaction to Northpark,LBJ, Central. between Preston and Hillcrest. Ranch staye house with modern updated. Large corner lot with circular drive. Fresh new paint with updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6720 Willow Lane have any available units?
6720 Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6720 Willow Lane have?
Some of 6720 Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6720 Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6720 Willow Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6720 Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6720 Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 6720 Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 6720 Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6720 Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6720 Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
