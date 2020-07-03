6717 Azalea Lane

Sharp mid-century one story brick home on oversized lot near prestigious Preston Hollow area. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining areas. Spacious family room with with brick fireplace overlooks sparkling pool. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
