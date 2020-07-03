All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6717 Azalea Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6717 Azalea Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6717 Azalea Lane

6717 Azalea Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6717 Azalea Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Forest Court

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sharp mid-century one story brick home on oversized lot near prestigious Preston Hollow area. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining areas. Spacious family room with with brick fireplace overlooks sparkling pool. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Azalea Lane have any available units?
6717 Azalea Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Azalea Lane have?
Some of 6717 Azalea Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Azalea Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Azalea Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Azalea Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Azalea Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6717 Azalea Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6717 Azalea Lane offers parking.
Does 6717 Azalea Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Azalea Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Azalea Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6717 Azalea Lane has a pool.
Does 6717 Azalea Lane have accessible units?
No, 6717 Azalea Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Azalea Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6717 Azalea Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St
Dallas, TX 75214
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University