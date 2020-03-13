Sign Up
Last updated April 20 2019 at 9:34 PM
6714 Crestland Avenue
6714 Crestland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6714 Crestland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full baths with one large living area and 2 dining areas. 4th bedroom is large enough to be a game room or office. Large fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6714 Crestland Avenue have any available units?
6714 Crestland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6714 Crestland Avenue have?
Some of 6714 Crestland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6714 Crestland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Crestland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Crestland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Crestland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6714 Crestland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Crestland Avenue offers parking.
Does 6714 Crestland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Crestland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Crestland Avenue have a pool?
No, 6714 Crestland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Crestland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6714 Crestland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Crestland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Crestland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
