Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6710 Petain Avenue
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:36 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6710 Petain Avenue
6710 Petain Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6710 Petain Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home with a large fenced back yard, wood floors throughout, and the home is in a convenient location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6710 Petain Avenue have any available units?
6710 Petain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6710 Petain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Petain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Petain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Petain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6710 Petain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6710 Petain Avenue offers parking.
Does 6710 Petain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Petain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Petain Avenue have a pool?
No, 6710 Petain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Petain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6710 Petain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Petain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Petain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 Petain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 Petain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
