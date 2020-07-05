6707 Del Norte Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated duplex on quiet street with private fenced backyard. Absolutely loaded with custom detailing & finish-out. Wood flooring upstairs & downstairs. Updated hardware, light & plumbing fixtures, paint, low-E windows, window treatments & much more. Remodeled kitchen: Custom cabinetry, granite tops, custom glass backsplash, SS appliances. Spacious living & dining areas. Two large bedrooms up. Totally remodeled baths. Elaborate tile work. Large patio. One covered parking space plus additional storage space. Pet allowed with landlords approval.