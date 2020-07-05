All apartments in Dallas
6707 Del Norte Lane
6707 Del Norte Lane

6707 Del Norte Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6707 Del Norte Ln, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated duplex on quiet street with private fenced backyard. Absolutely loaded with custom detailing & finish-out. Wood flooring upstairs & downstairs. Updated hardware, light & plumbing fixtures, paint, low-E windows, window treatments & much more. Remodeled kitchen: Custom cabinetry, granite tops, custom glass backsplash, SS appliances. Spacious living & dining areas. Two large bedrooms up. Totally remodeled baths. Elaborate tile work. Large patio. One covered parking space plus additional storage space. Pet allowed with landlords approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Del Norte Lane have any available units?
6707 Del Norte Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Del Norte Lane have?
Some of 6707 Del Norte Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Del Norte Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Del Norte Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Del Norte Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6707 Del Norte Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6707 Del Norte Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Del Norte Lane offers parking.
Does 6707 Del Norte Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Del Norte Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Del Norte Lane have a pool?
No, 6707 Del Norte Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Del Norte Lane have accessible units?
No, 6707 Del Norte Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Del Norte Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Del Norte Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

