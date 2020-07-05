6705 Del Norte Lane

Amenities
Beautifully renovated duplex on quiet street. Loaded with custom detailing & finish-out. Wood flooring upstairs & downstairs. Updated hardware, light & plumbing fixtures, paint, low-E windows, window treatments & much more. Remodeled kitchen: Custom cabinetry, granite tops, custom glass backsplash, SS appliances. Spacious living & dining areas. Two large bedrooms up. Totally remodeled baths. Elaborate tile work. Large patio & additional storage space. Pet allowed with landlords approval.