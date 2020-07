Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with convenient access to highways. The house features granite countertops, build-in microwave, and much more! Wood floors through out the house. Extensive back yard. 2 cars garage. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.