Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:26 AM

6702 Kenwood Avenue

6702 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6702 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Gracious newer home on 80' lot in Lakewood Elementary zone. Light-filled open floor plan features soaring ceilings, wood floors, plantation shutters, arched doorways. Kitchen features huge eating bar, 6-burner Dacor gas c-top, island, & gated butler's pantry. Spacious liv rm w- 20' ceiling, 2-story window wall, fireplace, & balcony opens to kitchen & din room. Ensuite bdrm & study are down. Upstairs are other bdrms, game & media rooms, study, & utility. Master has tray ceiling, wd flrs, bay window, lush bath. Other amenities incl lrg grassy backyard, outdoor liv area w- built-in grill & fireplace, dog run, & 3 car attached. Close to White Rock Lake, shops and restaurants, and has easy commute to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6702 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6702 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6702 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6702 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6702 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6702 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6702 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6702 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

