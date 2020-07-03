6702 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Gracious newer home on 80' lot in Lakewood Elementary zone. Light-filled open floor plan features soaring ceilings, wood floors, plantation shutters, arched doorways. Kitchen features huge eating bar, 6-burner Dacor gas c-top, island, & gated butler's pantry. Spacious liv rm w- 20' ceiling, 2-story window wall, fireplace, & balcony opens to kitchen & din room. Ensuite bdrm & study are down. Upstairs are other bdrms, game & media rooms, study, & utility. Master has tray ceiling, wd flrs, bay window, lush bath. Other amenities incl lrg grassy backyard, outdoor liv area w- built-in grill & fireplace, dog run, & 3 car attached. Close to White Rock Lake, shops and restaurants, and has easy commute to downtown.