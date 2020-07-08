All apartments in Dallas
Location

6646 East Lovers Lane, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a great location off of North West Highway. Featuring hardwood floors, open living area, and includes stackable washer and dryer. Near 75 and easily accessible to a variety of shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6646 E Lovers Lane have any available units?
6646 E Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6646 E Lovers Lane have?
Some of 6646 E Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6646 E Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6646 E Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6646 E Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6646 E Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6646 E Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6646 E Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 6646 E Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6646 E Lovers Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6646 E Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 6646 E Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6646 E Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 6646 E Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6646 E Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6646 E Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.

