Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a great location off of North West Highway. Featuring hardwood floors, open living area, and includes stackable washer and dryer. Near 75 and easily accessible to a variety of shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6646 E Lovers Lane have any available units?
6646 E Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6646 E Lovers Lane have?
Some of 6646 E Lovers Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6646 E Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6646 E Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.