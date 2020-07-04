All apartments in Dallas
6632 Prosper Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6632 Prosper Street

6632 Prosper Street · No Longer Available
Location

6632 Prosper Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled property ready for your customers. Near shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 Prosper Street have any available units?
6632 Prosper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6632 Prosper Street have?
Some of 6632 Prosper Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 Prosper Street currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Prosper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Prosper Street pet-friendly?
No, 6632 Prosper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6632 Prosper Street offer parking?
Yes, 6632 Prosper Street offers parking.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have a pool?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have accessible units?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not have units with dishwashers.

