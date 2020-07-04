Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6632 Prosper Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6632 Prosper Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6632 Prosper Street
6632 Prosper Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Greenway Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6632 Prosper Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled property ready for your customers. Near shopping and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6632 Prosper Street have any available units?
6632 Prosper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6632 Prosper Street have?
Some of 6632 Prosper Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6632 Prosper Street currently offering any rent specials?
6632 Prosper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 Prosper Street pet-friendly?
No, 6632 Prosper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6632 Prosper Street offer parking?
Yes, 6632 Prosper Street offers parking.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have a pool?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not have a pool.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have accessible units?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 Prosper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6632 Prosper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University