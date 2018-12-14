Rent Calculator
6630 Free Range Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM
6630 Free Range Drive
6630 Free Range Drive
Location
6630 Free Range Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this spacious home with 2 master suites one located upstairs and one located downstairs. Home has been full painted new flooring thru out. Home is move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6630 Free Range Drive have any available units?
6630 Free Range Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6630 Free Range Drive have?
Some of 6630 Free Range Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6630 Free Range Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Free Range Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Free Range Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Free Range Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6630 Free Range Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Free Range Drive offers parking.
Does 6630 Free Range Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Free Range Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Free Range Drive have a pool?
No, 6630 Free Range Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Free Range Drive have accessible units?
No, 6630 Free Range Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Free Range Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 Free Range Drive has units with dishwashers.
