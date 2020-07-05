All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6630 Asled Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6630 Asled Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6630 Asled Court

6630 Asled Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6630 Asled Court, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6630 Asled Court have any available units?
6630 Asled Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6630 Asled Court have?
Some of 6630 Asled Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6630 Asled Court currently offering any rent specials?
6630 Asled Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6630 Asled Court pet-friendly?
No, 6630 Asled Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6630 Asled Court offer parking?
Yes, 6630 Asled Court offers parking.
Does 6630 Asled Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6630 Asled Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6630 Asled Court have a pool?
No, 6630 Asled Court does not have a pool.
Does 6630 Asled Court have accessible units?
No, 6630 Asled Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6630 Asled Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6630 Asled Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Belmont Court Apartments
4919 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Alta Strand
1931 Market Central Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University