6629 Starkey St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:40 PM
1 of 1
6629 Starkey St
6629 Starkey Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6629 Starkey Street, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek
Amenities
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family - Property Id: 179328
Good Conditions
2 bedroom
1 bath
Central A/C
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179328
Property Id 179328
(RLNE5386534)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6629 Starkey St have any available units?
6629 Starkey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6629 Starkey St currently offering any rent specials?
6629 Starkey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 Starkey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6629 Starkey St is pet friendly.
Does 6629 Starkey St offer parking?
No, 6629 Starkey St does not offer parking.
Does 6629 Starkey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 Starkey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 Starkey St have a pool?
No, 6629 Starkey St does not have a pool.
Does 6629 Starkey St have accessible units?
No, 6629 Starkey St does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 Starkey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6629 Starkey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 Starkey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6629 Starkey St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
