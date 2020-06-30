6624 Gentle Wind Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental property. Gorgeous Luxury home-completely updated in Prestonwood! Open FP features high ceilings, huge closets! Solid wood custom cabinetry, new Low-E windows with plantation shutters, nail down hardwoods throughout, quartz counters, stainless appliances (fridge included) ,LED can lighting, stone flooring in baths, beautiful light and plumbing fixtures, WD hookups in laundry mudroom, office nook with bard door off sunroom. Exterior features include automatic gate across private back drive, beautiful pergola at large back patio!