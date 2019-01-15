All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6618 Jadaglen Drive

6618 Jadaglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6618 Jadaglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Jadaglen Drive have any available units?
6618 Jadaglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 Jadaglen Drive have?
Some of 6618 Jadaglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 Jadaglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Jadaglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Jadaglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6618 Jadaglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6618 Jadaglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6618 Jadaglen Drive offers parking.
Does 6618 Jadaglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6618 Jadaglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Jadaglen Drive have a pool?
No, 6618 Jadaglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6618 Jadaglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 6618 Jadaglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Jadaglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 Jadaglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

