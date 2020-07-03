Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6614 Winding Rose Trail
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:24 PM
6614 Winding Rose Trail
6614 Winding Rose Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
6614 Winding Rose Trail, Dallas, TX 75252
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated one story on a third of an acre off Hillcrest Drive with Plano Schools.
Beautiful Big Backyard, Bathrooms redone with modern glass showers .
Beautiful House ,Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6614 Winding Rose Trail have any available units?
6614 Winding Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6614 Winding Rose Trail have?
Some of 6614 Winding Rose Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6614 Winding Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Winding Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Winding Rose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6614 Winding Rose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6614 Winding Rose Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Winding Rose Trail offers parking.
Does 6614 Winding Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Winding Rose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Winding Rose Trail have a pool?
No, 6614 Winding Rose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Winding Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 6614 Winding Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Winding Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 Winding Rose Trail has units with dishwashers.
