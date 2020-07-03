Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
6606 Harvest Glen Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
6606 Harvest Glen Dr
6606 Harvest Glen Drive
No Longer Available
Location
6606 Harvest Glen Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
You must see: Beautiful home on the North Dallas area, lots of room and storage space throughout. Large fenced in backyard with deck. Wood floors, tile and carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr have any available units?
6606 Harvest Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr have?
Some of 6606 Harvest Glen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6606 Harvest Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Harvest Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Harvest Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6606 Harvest Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 6606 Harvest Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Harvest Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 6606 Harvest Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 6606 Harvest Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Harvest Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 Harvest Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
