Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6602 Free Range Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6602 Free Range Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 5:58 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6602 Free Range Drive
6602 Free Range Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6602 Free Range Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6602 Free Range Drive have any available units?
6602 Free Range Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6602 Free Range Drive have?
Some of 6602 Free Range Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6602 Free Range Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Free Range Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Free Range Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6602 Free Range Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6602 Free Range Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Free Range Drive offers parking.
Does 6602 Free Range Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Free Range Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Free Range Drive have a pool?
No, 6602 Free Range Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Free Range Drive have accessible units?
No, 6602 Free Range Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Free Range Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6602 Free Range Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University