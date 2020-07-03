Eastridge Terrace Condominium is a gated community located few blocks from White Rock Creek Greenbelt. Updated two bedrooms two bathrooms. Each bedroom features its own private bathroom. New light fixtures and paint close to restaurants and shopping centers and White Rock Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6600 Eastridge Drive have any available units?
6600 Eastridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Eastridge Drive have?
Some of 6600 Eastridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Eastridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Eastridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.