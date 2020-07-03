All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

6600 Eastridge Drive

6600 Eastridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Eastridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Eastridge Terrace Condominium is a gated community located few blocks from White Rock Creek Greenbelt.
Updated two bedrooms two bathrooms. Each bedroom features its own private bathroom. New light fixtures and paint close to restaurants and shopping centers and White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Eastridge Drive have any available units?
6600 Eastridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Eastridge Drive have?
Some of 6600 Eastridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Eastridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Eastridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Eastridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Eastridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6600 Eastridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6600 Eastridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Eastridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Eastridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Eastridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6600 Eastridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Eastridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6600 Eastridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Eastridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Eastridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

