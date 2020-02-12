All apartments in Dallas
660 Yorktown Street
660 Yorktown Street

660 Yorktown Street · No Longer Available
Location

660 Yorktown Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
660 Yorktown Street, Dallas, TX 75208 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/14/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Plank Flooring Tech Packages Light Gray Granite Countertops Built in Computer Desk Washers/Dryers Walk in Closets Kitchen Islands Energy Star Rated GE Stainless Steel Appliances Low Flow Plumbing Fixtures Glass Backsplashes Kitchen Pantry Microwaves Oval Soaking Tubs Maple Cabinetry Private Garages Modern Track and Pendant Lighting ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-Hour Fitness Center featuring Techno Gym & iPod Stations Flex Spaces – with Full Wi-Fi Access/Charger Stations Resident Outdoor Lounge Areas Resident Lounge/Clubhouse Resort-Style Pool Dog Park Outdoor Grills Covered Parking On-Site Storage Spaces Courtyard ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 15-May-19 / ID 2973621 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Yorktown Street have any available units?
660 Yorktown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Yorktown Street have?
Some of 660 Yorktown Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Yorktown Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 Yorktown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Yorktown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Yorktown Street is pet friendly.
Does 660 Yorktown Street offer parking?
Yes, 660 Yorktown Street offers parking.
Does 660 Yorktown Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 Yorktown Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Yorktown Street have a pool?
Yes, 660 Yorktown Street has a pool.
Does 660 Yorktown Street have accessible units?
No, 660 Yorktown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Yorktown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Yorktown Street does not have units with dishwashers.

