660 Yorktown Street, Dallas, TX 75208 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sagai Tystad, Taco Street Locating, (972) 220-1995. Available from: 05/14/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Have you ever stared longingly into the brightly lit oven as those frozen balls of shapely cubed cookie dough makes the glorious caterpillar-to-butterfly-like transformation to warm sensationally delicious chocolate frisbees of divinity. You wonder about all the things you can pair this cookie with. Almond milk (because normal milk is so last-decade). Maybe even sprinkly little Maldon Sea Salt because you’re fancy. Or maybe just have it all alone. Well imagine all that, but in apartment form. This building is like that fresh batch of warm cookies out of the oven making it’s glorious and swift debut into your belly. It’s like getting to go to Kanye’s first private album release party, or being there when Steve Jobs first put the words I and Phone together. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Plank Flooring Tech Packages Light Gray Granite Countertops Built in Computer Desk Washers/Dryers Walk in Closets Kitchen Islands Energy Star Rated GE Stainless Steel Appliances Low Flow Plumbing Fixtures Glass Backsplashes Kitchen Pantry Microwaves Oval Soaking Tubs Maple Cabinetry Private Garages Modern Track and Pendant Lighting ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities 24-Hour Fitness Center featuring Techno Gym & iPod Stations Flex Spaces – with Full Wi-Fi Access/Charger Stations Resident Outdoor Lounge Areas Resident Lounge/Clubhouse Resort-Style Pool Dog Park Outdoor Grills Covered Parking On-Site Storage Spaces Courtyard ---------------------------------------------------- Tired of looking for a new apartment? Look no further! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a Dallas native who is obsessed with helping people find new apartments, and showing newcomers around town. I have an entire business designed around helping people like you find new places to live, and I’m totally free to work with. Reach out to me so I can make your life easier! [ Published 15-May-19 / ID 2973621 ]