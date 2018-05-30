All apartments in Dallas
6551 Lazy River Drive

6551 Lazy River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6551 Lazy River Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 Lazy River Drive have any available units?
6551 Lazy River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6551 Lazy River Drive have?
Some of 6551 Lazy River Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Lazy River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Lazy River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Lazy River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6551 Lazy River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6551 Lazy River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6551 Lazy River Drive offers parking.
Does 6551 Lazy River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6551 Lazy River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Lazy River Drive have a pool?
No, 6551 Lazy River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6551 Lazy River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6551 Lazy River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Lazy River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 Lazy River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

