6547 Kenwell Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Updated 3-2-2 Austin Stone cottage in Shannon Estates*Close to tollway, Park Cities, shopping & restaurants*Kitchen has updated cabinets, ,granite counters & SS appliances*Large living area has a wbfp*Master suite overlooks backyard and has attached bathroom with updated shower*Other Features: Hand scraped hardwood floors, updated 2nd bathroom, new windows & large backyard with oversized, detached 2 car garage*A Must See! Pls sign and submit Tenant Selection Criteria document available by agent download.