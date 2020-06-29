All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6547 Kenwell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6547 Kenwell Street

6547 Kenwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

6547 Kenwell Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Updated 3-2-2 Austin Stone cottage in Shannon Estates*Close to tollway, Park Cities, shopping & restaurants*Kitchen has updated cabinets, ,granite counters & SS appliances*Large living area has a wbfp*Master suite overlooks backyard and has attached bathroom with updated shower*Other Features: Hand scraped hardwood floors, updated 2nd bathroom, new windows & large backyard with oversized, detached 2 car garage*A Must See! Pls sign and submit Tenant Selection Criteria document available by agent download.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 Kenwell Street have any available units?
6547 Kenwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 Kenwell Street have?
Some of 6547 Kenwell Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 Kenwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
6547 Kenwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 Kenwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 6547 Kenwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6547 Kenwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 6547 Kenwell Street offers parking.
Does 6547 Kenwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 Kenwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 Kenwell Street have a pool?
No, 6547 Kenwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 6547 Kenwell Street have accessible units?
No, 6547 Kenwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 Kenwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6547 Kenwell Street has units with dishwashers.

