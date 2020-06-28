All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6542 Hollis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6542 Hollis Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6542 Hollis Ave

6542 Hollis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6542 Hollis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove is being updated and will be available to tour on or around December 21, 2018. The Available Date does not reflect a Move-In Date, and is subject to change based on weather, inspections and various factors. Please ask your leasing agent for an accurate Move-In Date.

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, window air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, kitchen appliances, and off-street parking. The home offers access to nearby Grover Park and the Lawnview DART Station, and you can easily commute to nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market, ALDI and Fiesta Mart on S Buckner Blvd. Nearby dining includes Burger King, Carl's Jr, Little Caesars and more. Nearby schools include Nova Charter School and Ascher Silberstein Elementary School.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 Hollis Ave have any available units?
6542 Hollis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 Hollis Ave have?
Some of 6542 Hollis Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 Hollis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6542 Hollis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 Hollis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6542 Hollis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6542 Hollis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6542 Hollis Ave offers parking.
Does 6542 Hollis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 Hollis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 Hollis Ave have a pool?
No, 6542 Hollis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6542 Hollis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6542 Hollis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 Hollis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 Hollis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Creekview
14255 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75254
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University