Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6537 La Grange Drive
6537 La Grange Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6537 La Grange Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6537 La Grange Drive have any available units?
6537 La Grange Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6537 La Grange Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6537 La Grange Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6537 La Grange Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6537 La Grange Drive offer parking?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6537 La Grange Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6537 La Grange Drive have a pool?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6537 La Grange Drive have accessible units?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6537 La Grange Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6537 La Grange Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6537 La Grange Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
