6530 Gentle River Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6530 Gentle River Drive

6530 Gentle River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6530 Gentle River Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,236 sf home is located in Dallas, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Gentle River Drive have any available units?
6530 Gentle River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Gentle River Drive have?
Some of 6530 Gentle River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Gentle River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Gentle River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Gentle River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 Gentle River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6530 Gentle River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6530 Gentle River Drive offers parking.
Does 6530 Gentle River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 Gentle River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Gentle River Drive have a pool?
No, 6530 Gentle River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Gentle River Drive have accessible units?
No, 6530 Gentle River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Gentle River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 Gentle River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

