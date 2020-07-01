Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6519 E Mockingbird Lane
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6519 E Mockingbird Lane
6519 East Mockingbird Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6519 East Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, TX 75214
Hillside
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute renovated 2 bedroom duplex with hardwoods throughout, lots of light, garage. Owner is agent. All information to be verified by tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
6519 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 6519 E Mockingbird Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6519 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6519 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6519 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6519 E Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 6519 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6519 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6519 E Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
