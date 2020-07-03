Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6517 E Mockingbird Lane
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:49 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6517 E Mockingbird Lane
6517 E Mockingbird Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
6517 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75214
University
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom duplex unit with lots of lights, hardwood floors throughout the house. Walking distance to Hillside Village Shopping Center, restaurants grocery store, retails and White Rock Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
6517 E Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6517 E Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6517 E Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 E Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
No, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 E Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 E Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
