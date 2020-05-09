6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr

6504 Cinnamon Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75241 South East Dallas
$1,400 - Large 3 Bedroom/2 full Baths, Garage, Patio/Deck, Single Family Home within walking distance of Alta Mesa Park and DART bus stop. Only 2 miles from VA Hospital and 7 miles from downtown Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
