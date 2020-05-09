All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:06 AM

6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr

6504 Cinnamon Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Cinnamon Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
South East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,400 - Large 3 Bedroom/2 full Baths, Garage, Patio/Deck, Single Family Home within walking distance of Alta Mesa Park and DART bus stop. Only 2 miles from VA Hospital and 7 miles from downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr have any available units?
6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr have?
Some of 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Cinnamon Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

