Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6500 South.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
hot tub
internet access
lobby
pool table
trash valet
Enjoy our range of on-site features including a play park, three swimming pools and a clubhouse with sports courts and a fitness studio. Our homes include spacious and newly renovated interiors, walk-in closets and a luxurious master bedroom suite to give you the comfortable living experience you deserve. Conveniently located just southwest of a thriving metropolis, 6500 South offers the best of city living with all the space and comforts of a suburban home. Come home to a wealth of comfort and accessibility with your new apartment designed with you in mind. With five floor plans to choose from, you can find your perfect apartment home at 6500 South. Our community provides an atmosphere of warmth and sophistication that you will be proud to call home. What are you waiting for? Find your next home at 6500 South in Southwest Dallas and discover what you have been looking for.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 up to $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for complete parking details.