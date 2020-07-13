All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

6500 South

6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd · (972) 576-9417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1723 · Avail. Sep 8

$713

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 1933 · Avail. Aug 26

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 2913 · Avail. Aug 15

$780

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 · Avail. now

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 1507 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,026

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,029

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6500 South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
hot tub
internet access
lobby
pool table
trash valet
Enjoy our range of on-site features including a play park, three swimming pools and a clubhouse with sports courts and a fitness studio. Our homes include spacious and newly renovated interiors, walk-in closets and a luxurious master bedroom suite to give you the comfortable living experience you deserve. Conveniently located just southwest of a thriving metropolis, 6500 South offers the best of city living with all the space and comforts of a suburban home. Come home to a wealth of comfort and accessibility with your new apartment designed with you in mind. With five floor plans to choose from, you can find your perfect apartment home at 6500 South. Our community provides an atmosphere of warmth and sophistication that you will be proud to call home. What are you waiting for? Find your next home at 6500 South in Southwest Dallas and discover what you have been looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 up to $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $225 admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $87.50 per pet
fee: $175 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 40lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call for complete parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 South have any available units?
6500 South has 36 units available starting at $713 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 South have?
Some of 6500 South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 South currently offering any rent specials?
6500 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 6500 South is pet friendly.
Does 6500 South offer parking?
Yes, 6500 South offers parking.
Does 6500 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6500 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 South have a pool?
Yes, 6500 South has a pool.
Does 6500 South have accessible units?
No, 6500 South does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6500 South has units with dishwashers.
