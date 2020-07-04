649 Edgeglen Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove is almost 2,000 square feet! It includes fresh vinyl flooring, central heat/air, new bathroom fixtures, W/D connections, a fireplace, appliances, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near William M Anderson Elementary School, Southeast Dallas Health Center, Crawford Memorial Park and The Cove Aquatic Center, the bus line, pharmacy, and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



