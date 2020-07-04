All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:25 AM

649 Edgeglen Dr

649 Edgeglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

649 Edgeglen Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove is almost 2,000 square feet! It includes fresh vinyl flooring, central heat/air, new bathroom fixtures, W/D connections, a fireplace, appliances, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near William M Anderson Elementary School, Southeast Dallas Health Center, Crawford Memorial Park and The Cove Aquatic Center, the bus line, pharmacy, and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Edgeglen Dr have any available units?
649 Edgeglen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Edgeglen Dr have?
Some of 649 Edgeglen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Edgeglen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
649 Edgeglen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Edgeglen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Edgeglen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 649 Edgeglen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 649 Edgeglen Dr offers parking.
Does 649 Edgeglen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Edgeglen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Edgeglen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 649 Edgeglen Dr has a pool.
Does 649 Edgeglen Dr have accessible units?
No, 649 Edgeglen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Edgeglen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Edgeglen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

